Aces add 4 in WNBA draft, including standout scorer from Syracuse
The Las Vegas Aces picked up four players in the WNBA draft in Brooklyn as they seek to win their third straight championship this season.
The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces have four new additions joining the team before training camp begins this month.
The Aces made four selections at Monday’s WNBA draft in Brooklyn. They selected Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair 16th overall, Iowa guard Kate Martin 18th overall and Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley 24th overall in the second round. They also picked Jackson State center Angel Jackson 36th overall in the third round.
Fair is third on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring list with 3,403 points. She’s behind only Caitlin Clark, who was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever, and new teammate Kelsey Plum.
The Aces traded their first-round pick in this year’s draft as part of the deal that sent Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
