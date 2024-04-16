71°F
Aces

Aces add 4 in WNBA draft, including standout scorer from Syracuse

Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, ...
Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair, right, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, left, after being selected 16th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Iowa's Kate Martin, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, afte ...
Iowa's Kate Martin, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 18th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelber ...
Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley, left, poses for a photo with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, right, after being selected 24th overall by the Las Vegas Aces during the second round of the WNBA basketball draft on Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair cuts between Arizona guard Helena Pueyo, left, and Arizona guard Sk ...
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair cuts between Arizona guard Helena Pueyo, left, and Arizona guard Skylar Jones, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a s ...
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a s ...
Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair (2) shoots over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) reacts during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college b ...
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) reacts during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game against Colorado during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) passes the ball against Colorado during the first half of a Sweet 1 ...
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) passes the ball against Colorado during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Albany, N.Y. Saturday, March 30, 2024 .Iowa won 89-68. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) drives past UConn guard Ashlynn Shade (12) during the second half o ...
Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) drives past UConn guard Ashlynn Shade (12) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball ...
Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against the UConn Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) ce ...
Aces look to round out championship roster in WNBA draft
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the th ...
Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena
Football fans stop by the Raider Image store in the Modelo tailgate zone before the start of an ...
Get your Raiders, Aces, UNLV merchandise while it lasts
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center right, is called up to speak during a celebration of h ...
Aces make WNBA history by selling out season ticket memberships
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2024 - 6:51 pm
 

The two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces have four new additions joining the team before training camp begins this month.

The Aces made four selections at Monday’s WNBA draft in Brooklyn. They selected Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair 16th overall, Iowa guard Kate Martin 18th overall and Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley 24th overall in the second round. They also picked Jackson State center Angel Jackson 36th overall in the third round.

Fair is third on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball all-time scoring list with 3,403 points. She’s behind only Caitlin Clark, who was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever, and new teammate Kelsey Plum.

The Aces traded their first-round pick in this year’s draft as part of the deal that sent Dearica Hamby to the Los Angeles Sparks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

