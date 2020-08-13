Aces’ A’ja Wilson becomes a leader in MVP-caliber season

While A’Ja Wilson’s play made her an immediate star, it wasn’t always an easy transition going from college and being expected to be a leader right away.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) passes the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Being the top overall pick in any draft comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, especially when the player is going to a team in a new city.

That’s the situation A’ja Wilson, a 6-foot-4-inch forward who was fresh off helping South Carolina win its first national championship, walked into when she was picked No. 1 in 2018 by Las Vegas, which had recently moved from San Antonio.

While Wilson's play made her an immediate star, it wasn't always an easy transition going from college and being expected to be a leader right away.

“She went through two years that were kind of brutal, forcing the leadership mantle on her,” Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said. “She was unprepared for it, and it was hard for her. Now, she’s come to peace with that.”

Laimbeer said Wilson told him in the offseason, “I’ve got this one, Bill,” and has embraced the leadership responsibility.

Through seven games in the bubble in the Bradenton, Florida, it’d be hard to argue she hasn’t. She’ll try to help the Aces to their sixth straight win when they meet the Minnesota Lynx at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Wilson leads the league with 21.0 points per game, and her 9.1 rebounds are fourth. Those numbers alone are no surprise, as they closely mirror her Rookie of the Year campaign when she led the Aces with 20.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

But it’s how — and when — she’s putting up those numbers. The Aces struggled throughout Sunday’s game against one-win New York, but Wilson wouldn’t let her team lose. She scored 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter, including a short jump shot with 6.9 seconds left that proved to be the difference in a 78-76 win.

After that game, Laimbeer said that win was a simple case of Wilson putting the team on her back. In a private moment, he told her she was learning to become a leader.

“It honestly means a lot because he’s been harping on it for a long time now,” Wilson said. “So for me to come around, it means a lot. I was a leader at South Carolina, so I knew I had it in me. But it’s different when you get to the professional leagues.”

After that game on Twitter, Las Vegas guard Danielle Robinson wrote that Wilson is “my MVP.” Teammate Dearica Hamby corrected her teammate with “THE” MVP.

The New York game was a highlight that helped Wilson earn the Associated Press Player of the Week honor. In three games, she averaged 25.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while hitting 60.0 percent of her shots from the floor and 82.1 percent from the free-throw line.

“You’d never think it was just her third year,” Robinson said. “She’s playing at an MVP level and putting us on her back. … A’ja is going to be A’ja, and I think that’s the best thing about her. People gravitate toward her because of her personality, because of her energy. That’s the kind of leader we need on this team.”

Wilson is also finding her voice as a leader off the court.

She has constantly spoken about how she and all the players in the WNBA are playing for something bigger than basketball this season. She’s the Aces’ representative on the Social Justice Council, and she penned an article in The Players’ Tribune days before the season began detailing her experiences as a Black girl growing up in South Carolina.

Wilson has also teamed up with the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, last year’s Rookie of the Year, for a podcast called Tea with A & Phee that has displayed both sides of Wilson’s personality — serious and silly — and has already had basketball luminaries Kevin Durant and Elena Della Donne in the first three episodes.

And she’s proud of steps the WNBA has taken in allowing players to use their platforms to speak out.

“I think a lot of people see sports as a distraction, but once they see how we’re using our voice and our platform and how we’re using basketball as a tool, that’s when people start to listen,” Wilson said. “Yes, we’re wearing shirts. Yes, we’re always talking about it, but we have to hit it where it hurts. Change is not going to happen overnight, but we’ll start to see it. It’s not a trend. It’s not a hashtag. It’s not a T-shirt. It’s our life. It’s my life. I take it very personally, and that really matters to me.”

