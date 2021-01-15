Aces’ A’ja Wilson gets statue at University of South Carolina

Aces star A’ja Wilson is being honored with a statue at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, where she spent four years before being drafted by the WNBA team.

A'ja Wilson statue at the University of South Carolina. (Las Vegas Aces)

Aces star A’ja Wilson is being honored with a statue at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, where the 2020 WNBA MVP spent four years before being drafted by Las Vegas in 2018.

During her time at the University of South Carolina, Wilson led the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA national championship, 2015 NCAA Final Four, three Southeastern Conference regular-season championships and four SEC tournament titles.

“A’ja Wilson’s accomplishments, on and off the basketball court, make this statue so deserving,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said. “She is an outstanding representative of Gamecock athletics and our university. I am delighted that we can celebrate her in this manner.”

The bronze statue stands over 11 feet tall, sits atop a 4-foot granite base and was paid for by private donations. Wilson’s statue joins those of Richard T. Greener, the first African American faculty member at the university, and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.