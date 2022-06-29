107°F
Aces

Aces All-Star forward signs 2-year contract extension

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) looks to pass to forward Emma Meesseman (33) while Las Veg ...
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) looks to pass to forward Emma Meesseman (33) while Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby (5) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Forward Dearica Hamby has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Aces, people familiar with the situation confirmed.

The eight-year veteran, named a WNBA All-Star on Tuesday for the second time, was drafted in 2015 by the San Antonio Stars, who relocated to Las Vegas in 2018. The two-time Sixth Player of the Year is averaging 12.8 points and a career-high 8.9 rebounds this season in her return to the starting lineup under coach Becky Hammon.

Hamby is the third Aces starter to sign a new deal this season. Fourth-year wing Jackie Young and eighth-year guard Chelsea Gray also signed two-year extensions, tying all three to the Aces through the 2024 season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

