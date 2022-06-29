Aces All-Star forward signs 2-year contract extension
Aces forward Dearica Hamby is averaging 12.8 points and a career-high 8.9 rebounds this season and was named to the WNBA All-Star team for the second time.
Forward Dearica Hamby has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Aces, people familiar with the situation confirmed.
The eight-year veteran, named a WNBA All-Star on Tuesday for the second time, was drafted in 2015 by the San Antonio Stars, who relocated to Las Vegas in 2018. The two-time Sixth Player of the Year is averaging 12.8 points and a career-high 8.9 rebounds this season in her return to the starting lineup under coach Becky Hammon.
Hamby is the third Aces starter to sign a new deal this season. Fourth-year wing Jackie Young and eighth-year guard Chelsea Gray also signed two-year extensions, tying all three to the Aces through the 2024 season.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.