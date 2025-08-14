Aces beat reigning WNBA champs, extend winning streak to 5
The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 83-77 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday. It was the team’s first regular-season win against the Liberty, the defending WNBA champions, since Aug. 17, 2023.
Guard Jewell Loyd led the Aces (19-14) with 21 points off the bench. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 17 points and 16 rebounds in her team’s fifth straight win.
Emma Meesseman recorded 24 points for the Liberty (21-12), who were without Breanna Stewart, Nyara Sabally and Isabelle Harrison due to injuries.
The Aces were 1-7 in their last eight games against the Liberty before Wednesday’s matchup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
