Aces beat reigning WNBA champs, extend winning streak to 5

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday for their first regular-season win against the defending WNBA champs since August 2023.

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) wipes her sweat during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Dana Evans walks down the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) holds onto New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) as she signal to a referee to call a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball towards the net during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to work the ball away from New York Liberty defenders during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces defeated the New York Liberty 83-77 at Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday. It was the team’s first regular-season win against the Liberty, the defending WNBA champions, since Aug. 17, 2023.

Guard Jewell Loyd led the Aces (19-14) with 21 points off the bench. Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 17 points and 16 rebounds in her team’s fifth straight win.

Emma Meesseman recorded 24 points for the Liberty (21-12), who were without Breanna Stewart, Nyara Sabally and Isabelle Harrison due to injuries.

The Aces were 1-7 in their last eight games against the Liberty before Wednesday’s matchup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

