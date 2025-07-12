Aces beat Valkyries with help of MVP’s dominant first half
A’ja Wilson came back from a wrist injury and scored 25 points in the first half
A’ja Wilson scored 25 points in the first half and the Aces beat the Golden State Valkyries 104-102 on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd took over for the Aces in third quarter, finishing with 30 and 15 points, respectively.
Wilson, who recorded a final stat line of 34 points and 16 rebounds, was listed as questionable entering the game due to a right wrist sprain.
Wilson sustained the injury in the second half of a loss at the New York Liberty on Tuesday. She missed a subsequent lost to the Washington Mystics on Thursday after undergoing an MRI.
Tiffany Hayes, the 2024 Sixth Player of the Year with the Aces, and Janelle Salaun had 16 points each for the Valkyries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
