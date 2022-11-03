Aces’ Becky Hammon joining ESPN as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon, who led the Aces to their first WNBA championship, is expected to contribute to several ESPN shows, including “First Take” and “SportsCenter.”

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon holds her teams final timeout before they won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series, and the 2022 WNBA Championship, at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces coach Becky Hammon has a new gig this offseason.

ESPN announced Wednesday that the reigning WNBA Coach of the Year will work as a studio analyst during the NBA season starting in December.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” Hammon said in a release. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

Hammon is expected to contribute to several ESPN shows, including “First Take,” “NBA Today,” “Get Up” and “SportsCenter.”

In her first season, Hammon led the Aces to their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the WNBA Finals. She previously served as an assistant for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs under coach Gregg Popovich.

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word, and we know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage,” David Roberts, ESPN head of NBA and studio production, said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.