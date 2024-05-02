Aces become WNBA’s hottest ticket on secondary ticket site

The Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA championship as the most in-demand ticket in the league on the secondary market.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young react after guard Chelsea Gray hit a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA title as the league’s most in-demand ticket on the secondary market.

Aces games are the hottest ticket on the ticket broker website StubHub, with the back-to-back champions hosting three of the WNBA’s top-10 selling games on the platform. The Aces were the third best-selling team in the league on StubHub last season.

Ticket sales for Aces games are up 190 percent compared to the same time last year, according to StubHub. The team starts its title defense May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The average ticket price for Aces home games this season on StubHub is $103. Their most in-demand game is May 25, when they host the Indiana Fever and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.

“StubHub has seen a significant increase in WNBA demand, just as we did in NCAA (women’s basketball) this past season, marking a notable moment in the sport’s and league’s popularity,” said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli in a statement. “The 2023 WNBA Finals set a record for the league on StubHub, with sales tripling compared to the previous year. Now, as we head into this season, Caitlin Clark’s impact is electrifying, sparking an unprecedented 15(-fold) increase in searches for the Indiana Fever after her WNBA draft announcement.”

The New York Liberty are the second-most in-demand team in the WNBA, which is no surprise.

The Aces met the Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals and won in four games. StubHub sales for the series were triple what they were during the Aces’ 2022 WNBA Finals run.

All that success has caused interest to surge in Las Vegas. The Aces became the first WNBA team ever to sell out their season-ticket allotment this year.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.