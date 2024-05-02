79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces become WNBA’s hottest ticket on secondary ticket site

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young reac ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10), forward A'ja Wilson, center, and guard Jackie Young react after guard Chelsea Gray hit a three-pointer at the shot clock buzzer during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) runs toward the bench during the second half in Game 3 o ...
‘Chasing a legacy here’: Aces point guard signs contract extension
Aces star, WNBA legend announces retirement: ‘She changed the game’
Las Vegas Aces to visit White House to celebrate 2023 WNBA title
Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon talks to the fans during their championship celebration at Toshiba ...
Documentary on Aces’ 2023 championship season set to premiere
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2024 - 12:20 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for a third straight WNBA title as the league’s most in-demand ticket on the secondary market.

Aces games are the hottest ticket on the ticket broker website StubHub, with the back-to-back champions hosting three of the WNBA’s top-10 selling games on the platform. The Aces were the third best-selling team in the league on StubHub last season.

Ticket sales for Aces games are up 190 percent compared to the same time last year, according to StubHub. The team starts its title defense May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The average ticket price for Aces home games this season on StubHub is $103. Their most in-demand game is May 25, when they host the Indiana Fever and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.

“StubHub has seen a significant increase in WNBA demand, just as we did in NCAA (women’s basketball) this past season, marking a notable moment in the sport’s and league’s popularity,” said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli in a statement. “The 2023 WNBA Finals set a record for the league on StubHub, with sales tripling compared to the previous year. Now, as we head into this season, Caitlin Clark’s impact is electrifying, sparking an unprecedented 15(-fold) increase in searches for the Indiana Fever after her WNBA draft announcement.”

The New York Liberty are the second-most in-demand team in the WNBA, which is no surprise.

The Aces met the Liberty in the 2023 WNBA Finals and won in four games. StubHub sales for the series were triple what they were during the Aces’ 2022 WNBA Finals run.

All that success has caused interest to surge in Las Vegas. The Aces became the first WNBA team ever to sell out their season-ticket allotment this year.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
Here’s who will build the trains for Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line
2
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
‘He is incompetent’: Murder suspect accused of eating victim’s body parts faces judge
3
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of shows on Las Vegas Strip
4
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Stanley Cup defense on brink
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Stanley Cup defense on brink
5
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Caitlin Clark effect: Aces game vs. Indiana Fever moved to bigger arena
recommend 2
Aces star, WNBA legend announces retirement: ‘She changed the game’
recommend 3
‘Chasing a legacy here’: Aces point guard signs contract extension
recommend 4
Aces star named to Time’s 100 most influential people list
recommend 5
Aces look to round out championship roster in WNBA draft
recommend 6
Las Vegas Aces to visit White House to celebrate 2023 WNBA title