Aces blown out by Lynx, lose 2nd straight on road trip
The Aces lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis and have now dropped two straight games on their road trip.
The Aces lost 109-78 to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (12-14) with 15 points, and Jackie Young added 14. Neither of them played in the fourth quarter as the Lynx established a 24-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
Napheesa Collier had 25 points for the Lynx (22-4), which remain undefeated at home this season.
The Aces have taken back-to-back losses in the start of their four-game road trip. They next play at the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
