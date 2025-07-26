97°F
Aces blown out by Lynx, lose 2nd straight on road trip

Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon argues a call during the first half of a WNBA basketball ...
Las Vegas Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon argues a call during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is shown Friday, June 13, 2025, at Michelob Ultra Arena in La ...
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is shown Friday, June 13, 2025, at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2025 - 6:41 pm
 

The Aces lost 109-78 to the Minnesota Lynx on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (12-14) with 15 points, and Jackie Young added 14. Neither of them played in the fourth quarter as the Lynx established a 24-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Napheesa Collier had 25 points for the Lynx (22-4), which remain undefeated at home this season.

The Aces have taken back-to-back losses in the start of their four-game road trip. They next play at the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com.

