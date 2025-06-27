Aces can’t catch up in loss to Mystics

The Aces trailed by nine at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in a loss to the Washington Mystics on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces in hole: Team has longest WNBA title odds since 1st season in Vegas

Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin walks back down the court during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) guards Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts up a shot during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is sandwiched by Washington Mystics defenders during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces lost to the Washington Mystics 94-83 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (7-8) with 22 points.

After falling into a 22-point deficit in the third quarter, the Aces cut the lead to seven points in the final two minutes but were unable to complete the comeback.

Rookie Sonia Citron had 21 points for the Mystics (8-8).

The game marked the end of a four-game homestand for the Aces in which they went 2-2.

They next play at the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday in the start of a five-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

