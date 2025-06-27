90°F
Aces

Aces can’t catch up in loss to Mystics

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is sandwiched by Washington Mystics defenders during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is sandwiched by Washington Mystics defenders during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts up a shot during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) guards Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts to a call by a referee during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin walks back down the court during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 9:07 pm
 
Updated June 26, 2025 - 9:09 pm

The Aces lost to the Washington Mystics 94-83 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (7-8) with 22 points.

After falling into a 22-point deficit in the third quarter, the Aces cut the lead to seven points in the final two minutes but were unable to complete the comeback.

Rookie Sonia Citron had 21 points for the Mystics (8-8).

The game marked the end of a four-game homestand for the Aces in which they went 2-2.

They next play at the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday in the start of a five-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

