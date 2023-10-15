Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured
The Aces were unable to complete the sweep Sunday, losing Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center.
NEW YORK — The top-seeded Aces had to delay their title celebrations Sunday, as they lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to the No. 2 New York Liberty 87-73 at the Barclays Center.
Coach Becky Hammon’s team gets another chance to clinch their second consecutive championship in Game 4 at 5 p.m. Wednesday in New York.
All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 to lead the Aces, but All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray left the game late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and did not return.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
