Aces

Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2023 - 2:11 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) struggles for the ball between New York Liberty forward ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) struggles for the ball between New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) and forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces embrace before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York ...
The Las Vegas Aces embrace before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty warm up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final se ...
The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty warm up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fan towels adorn arena seating before during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barcla ...
Fan towels adorn arena seating before during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson warms up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series aga ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson warms up before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. The Aces, who are 2-0, could clinch the best-of-five series. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon disputes a foul with a referee during the first half in ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon disputes a foul with a referee during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) pressure New York Liberty gu ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) pressure New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) into a three-second violation during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes the court while she is announced in the starting li ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) takes the court while she is announced in the starting lineup during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

NEW YORK — The top-seeded Aces had to delay their title celebrations Sunday, as they lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to the No. 2 New York Liberty 87-73 at the Barclays Center.

Coach Becky Hammon’s team gets another chance to clinch their second consecutive championship in Game 4 at 5 p.m. Wednesday in New York.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum scored 29 to lead the Aces, but All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray left the game late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and did not return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

