Aces can’t overcome early deficit, fail to clinch title
The Aces, looking to win the first championship in franchise history, fell behind by 23 points and lost to the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Wing Jackie Young scored 22 points and made five 3s Thursday, but the top-seeded Aces lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals 105-76 to the No. 3 Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and have a chance to clinch the series Sunday.
Forward A’ja Wilson added 19 points and four rebounds for the Aces.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
