Aces can’t overcome early deficit, fail to clinch title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 8:04 pm
 
Updated September 15, 2022 - 8:52 pm
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) struggles to shoot against Connecticut Sun center Brion ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) struggles to shoot against Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces starters center Kiah Stokes (41), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson ...
Las Vegas Aces starters center Kiah Stokes (41), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) head for the sidelines as their bench replaces them for the final minutes in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to maintain possession while Connecticut Sun f ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) attempts to maintain possession while Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) guards her during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) tip off d ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) and Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) tip off during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) ...
Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones (42) drives around Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon paces the sidelines during the first half in Game 3 of a ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon paces the sidelines during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Las Vegas Aces huddle up as the Connecticut Sun starting lineup is announced before Game 3 ...
The Las Vegas Aces huddle up as the Connecticut Sun starting lineup is announced before Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Jackie Young (0) and Connecticut Sun guard DiJon ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), guard Jackie Young (0) and Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) run up the court after Wilson scored during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at her team from the sidelines during the second ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts at her team from the sidelines during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (2 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) dribbles around Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, behind, during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Wing Jackie Young scored 22 points and made five 3s Thursday, but the top-seeded Aces lost Game 3 of the WNBA Finals 105-76 to the No. 3 Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Aces lead the best-of-five series 2-1 and have a chance to clinch the series Sunday.

Forward A’ja Wilson added 19 points and four rebounds for the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

