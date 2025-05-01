Aces center out indefinitely after suffering training camp injury

The Aces’ depth in the frontcourt took a hit when they announced Thursday one of their centers is out indefinitely with an injury.

Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) celebrates after scoring during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces backup center Megan Gustafson will be out indefinitely after sustaining a lower left leg injury during training camp, the team announced Thursday.

The club said Gustafson was hurt during practice Monday, the second day of camp. The Aces said they would provide updates “as appropriate.”

Gustafson appeared in 38 games last season and made seven starts after signing a two-year, non-guaranteed deal as a free agent. She averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The Aces will have to rely on other frontcourt options next to three-time MVP A’ja Wilson with Gustafson hurt. The team also has veteran center Kiah Stokes, 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley, 6-foot-4 center Queen Egbo and 6-foot forward Crystal Bradford.

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who signed with the Aces in the offseason, will be out for at least the first half of the year. She is pregnant and due in June.

It’s unclear what Gustafson’s injury will mean for the Aces’ roster. The team has 16 players, including her and Parker-Tyus, and needs to cut that number down to the WNBA maximum of 12 by May 15.

The collective bargaining agreement does include a “pregnancy/childbirth provision” that allows clubs to exceed the salary cap to replace players who are unavailable due to pregnancy. There are allowances in the CBA for injured players as well.

The Aces play their first preseason game Friday against the Dallas Wings at Notre Dame.

