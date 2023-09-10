Aces clinch No. 1 playoff seed after New York Liberty lose

The Aces are the WNBA’s No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. The New York Liberty’s last-second loss to the Washington Mystics locked up the top seed for the Aces.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team into a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed for the 2023 WNBA playoffs before they even took the court for their regular-season finale against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, as the New York Liberty lost to the Washington Mystics 90-88 on a Brittney Sykes buzzer-beater.

The Aces will face the No. 8 Chicago Sky in the best-of-three first round. Game 1 is 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Liberty could have earned the top seed with a win, an Aces loss and by coming out on top in a complicated tiebreaker with the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.