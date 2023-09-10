90°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces clinch No. 1 playoff seed after New York Liberty lose

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2023 - 1:07 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team into a time out during the first half ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon welcomes her team into a time out during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed for the 2023 WNBA playoffs before they even took the court for their regular-season finale against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, as the New York Liberty lost to the Washington Mystics 90-88 on a Brittney Sykes buzzer-beater.

The Aces will face the No. 8 Chicago Sky in the best-of-three first round. Game 1 is 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Liberty could have earned the top seed with a win, an Aces loss and by coming out on top in a complicated tiebreaker with the Aces.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
‘Unacceptable’: Fans frustrated, confused as Ed Sheeran cancels Allegiant show
2
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
3
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
4
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
5
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Gangsters’ paradise: A guide to some of Las Vegas’ most iconic mob-related sites
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
How can Aces clinch the No. 1 seed? If they lose, it gets tricky
How can Aces clinch the No. 1 seed? If they lose, it gets tricky
Weary Aces end road trip with crucial game against Liberty
Weary Aces end road trip with crucial game against Liberty
Aces shake off rust against Mercury, keep control of top seed
Aces shake off rust against Mercury, keep control of top seed
‘Playoff-type vibe’: Aces get quick chance to strike back at Liberty
‘Playoff-type vibe’: Aces get quick chance to strike back at Liberty
Road-weary Aces lose to Liberty in game with playoff implications
Road-weary Aces lose to Liberty in game with playoff implications
Aces battling fatigue as they begin 4-game road trip
Aces battling fatigue as they begin 4-game road trip