Aces clinch No. 1 seed for WNBA playoffs with win over Storm

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives past Seattles's Gabby Williams (5) in the first half of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) gets a shot off in the first half of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) makes a pass over Seattle's Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first half of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) takes a shot over Seatlle's Ezi Magbegor (13) in the first half of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Seattle's Sue Bird (10) in the first half of the game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Seattle Storm's Sue Bird gets introduced before the Storm face the Las Vegas Aces in the last regular season game of the year at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Aces gift Seattle's Sue Bird a custom leather jacket before the last regular season game of the year at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller, center, watches the Aces take on the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson, left, autographs a stuffed animal for Calvin Heuer, center, as his mother Megan Heuer, upper right, looks on before a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed for the WNBA playoffs with a 109-100 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 33 points for the Aces. A’ja Wilson added 25 and Kelsey Plum 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

