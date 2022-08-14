Aces clinch No. 1 seed for WNBA playoffs with win over Storm
The Aces clinched the No. 1 seed for the WNBA playoffs with a 109-100 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 33 points for the Aces. A’ja Wilson added 25 and Kelsey Plum 23.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
