Aces

Aces coach Bill Laimbeer’s hair, headband all the talk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2020 - 3:42 pm
 

The Las Vegas Aces opened their season Sunday before a national TV audience, but it was coach Bill Laimbeer’s hair and headband that attracted much of the attention.

He wore a black headband that was overtaken by his stringy white hair.

A “Bill Laimbeer’s Hair” Twitter account even sprang up and quickly attracted 21 followers for @LookAtMyBangs.

It’s difficult to tell what was more unsightly, the former Bad Boy’s crop of hair or the Aces blowing a late nine-point lead and losing to the Chicago Sky 88-86 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Even the Aces had fun with Laimbeer’s hairstyle, or lack thereof, listing his barber on the pregame injury report as being out and his “Whereabouts Unknown.”

The Aces are playing in a centralized location because of the COVID-19 crisis, and Laimbeer is out of luck before he sees his barber any time soon.

He could soon look like one of those aging rockers who never changed his hairstyle from the 1980s, but one of his players’ daughters is on site and could help. Forward Dearica Hamby posted a photo of Amaya all ready to go should Laimbeer ask.

Star A’ja Wilson couldn’t resist, dressing up like Laimbeer.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

