Aces coach Bill Laimbeer’s hair, headband all the talk

The Las Vegas Aces opened their season Sunday before a national TV audience, but it was coach Bill Laimbeer’s hair and headband that attracted much of the attention.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Bill Laimbeer calls out instructions during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

He wore a black headband that was overtaken by his stringy white hair.

A “Bill Laimbeer’s Hair” Twitter account even sprang up and quickly attracted 21 followers for @LookAtMyBangs.

Presented without comment: Bill Laimbeer pic.twitter.com/6JvJSl2m84 — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) July 26, 2020

It’s difficult to tell what was more unsightly, the former Bad Boy’s crop of hair or the Aces blowing a late nine-point lead and losing to the Chicago Sky 88-86 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Bill Laimbeer big fan of Tiger King? https://t.co/kFmeRo0caj — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 26, 2020

Even the Aces had fun with Laimbeer’s hairstyle, or lack thereof, listing his barber on the pregame injury report as being out and his “Whereabouts Unknown.”

– *spits out water* pic.twitter.com/vTzphG2mPa — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) July 25, 2020

The Aces are playing in a centralized location because of the COVID-19 crisis, and Laimbeer is out of luck before he sees his barber any time soon.

He could soon look like one of those aging rockers who never changed his hairstyle from the 1980s, but one of his players’ daughters is on site and could help. Forward Dearica Hamby posted a photo of Amaya all ready to go should Laimbeer ask.

Don’t worry amaya can do it all https://t.co/Dk0ubq0gGh pic.twitter.com/EcQ3ADdcI7 — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) July 25, 2020

Star A’ja Wilson couldn’t resist, dressing up like Laimbeer.

BREAKING NEWS We interrupt your regularly scheduled wubble content to bring you a very important weekday update with Bill. pic.twitter.com/NEQzlhT2LB — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 13, 2020

A'ja dressed as Bill, while wearing Air Force Ones on a pool floatie, what could go wrong?

Blooper time! @_ajawilson22 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/dofMGjsk8H — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 20, 2020

