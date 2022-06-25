Aces coach selected as 2022 WNBA All-Star Game coach

Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA-best 13-3 record in her first season at the helm

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon signals to players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in San Antonio, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Aces head coach Becky Hammon directs her team in the second half during a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Michelob ULTRA Arena, in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Aces coach Becky Hammon was announced as one of the two coaches for the WNBA All-Star Game on Friday.

A six-time all-star in her own right, Hammon will coach A’ja Wilson and Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird’s team during the event on July 10. Chicago Sky coach James Wade will lead the other team, captained by Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles. Hammon and Wade are both making their WNBA All-Star Game coaching debuts and will be assisted by their respective coaching staffs.