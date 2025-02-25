Aces coach to introduce offseason additions

Aces coach Becky Hammon is addressing reporters Tuesday for the first time this offseason to introduce additions Jewell Loyd and Elizabeth Kitley.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches from the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces coach Becky Hammon is addressing reporters Tuesday for the first time this offseason, as new additions Jewell Loyd and Elizabeth Kitley are introduced at the team’s practice facility in Henderson.

The Aces acquired Loyd in a multiteam trade that sent former cornerstone guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks last month. Loyd, a 5-foot-10-inch guard, won two league titles with the Seattle Storm.

Kitley, a 6-6 center, joined the Aces as the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft. She did not play or get paid by the Aces last season as she recovered from an ACL injury that ended her final season at Virginia Tech.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.