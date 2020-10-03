Aces collapse in fourth quarter, lose Game 1 of WNBA Finals

Breanna Stewart had 37 points and 15 rebounds, and Sue Bird set a playoff record with 16 assists as the Seattle Storm pulled away for a 93-80 win in Bradenton, Florida.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) goes up for a shot after getting around Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) battles with Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) and forward Emma Cannon (32) for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces forward Emma Cannon (32) grabs a rebound away from Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (2) blocks a shot by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride, left, drives around Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) shoots as she is guarded by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (4) grabs a rebound in front of Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) drives to the basket after getting around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm guard Epiphanny Prince (11) stripes the ball from Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (4) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes up against Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) and Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) collide chaseing a loose ball during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kayla McBride passes the ball after getting around Seattle Storm forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces center Carolyn Swords (4) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) goes up to the basket after getting around Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) and guard Jackie Young during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces guard Danielle Robinson (3) gets fouled by Seattle Storm guard Epiphanny Prince (11) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark (32) looks around Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada (21) works against Las Vegas Aces forward Emma Cannon during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's WNBA Finals tdow}, Oct. 2, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most of the Aces were playing in their first WNBA Finals game Friday, while the Seattle Storm had the core group that won the championship two years ago.

That disparity in experience showed in the fourth quarter of Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

Breanna Stewart had 37 points and 15 rebounds, and Sue Bird set a playoff record with 16 assists as the Storm pulled away for a 93-80 win at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The Storm led by 19 points early in the third quarter, but the Aces rallied to tie the score late in the quarter. Jewell Loyd’s two free throws gave the Storm a 69-67 lead entering the fourth quarter, and Stewart scored the next 11 points to cap a 13-0 run and put the game away.

“We came out in the fourth quarter just flat,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We worked so hard to get back in that game in the third quarter. I know it took a lot of gas out of us. We took a breather. You can’t take a breather against this team or in the playoffs, in the finals especially.”

Stewart finished one point shy of the finals record of 38 points set in 2011 by Angel McCoughtry, then a member of the Atlanta Dream.

McCoughtry, who joined the Aces this season, hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. A’ja Wilson scored 19 but was 6 of 20 from the field, and Carolyn Swords had 12 rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Big night for Storm’s stars

The Storm’s production came from their usual suspects. Stewart became the first player in finals history to have at least 35 points and 15 rebounds, and she did it efficiently.

She shot 62.5 percent — 15 of 24, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers — and made both her free throws.

“I thought (Stewart) played very well,” Laimbeer said. “She made shots after the first quarter. She got open looks, and once her shots start going in, she’s a good front-runner. She’s going to make a bunch more.”

Loyd hit 11 of 17 shots and scored 28 for the Storm, who shot 50.0 percent.

2. Game of runs

The Aces expected a more free-flowing style than in the semifinals against Connecticut, and the quicker tempo meant extended runs for both teams.

“You saw spurts of how we need to play,” Wilson said. “We were right there. It was just a matter of doing it throughout the course of 40 minutes, and that’s key against a good Seattle team like that.”

The Aces started the game by scoring the first eight points, and the Storm took their first lead with a 10-0 run. Seattle took control with a 19-0 run in the second quarter for a 57-40 halftime lead.

It was all Aces in the third, and they tied the score at 67 with an 18-2 spurt before the Storm answered with their 13-0 run.

3. Missed shots, defensive lapses

The Aces tied a season high with 10 made 3-pointers and shot 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. But they thrived in the paint and midrange game all season and were 17 of 56 on 2-point shots (30.3 percent).

“Maybe there was a little bit of nerves, but we still scored,” said guard Kayla McBride, who had 13 points and four assists. “I don’t think it was about our missed shots. It was about our defense.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.