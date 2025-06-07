Aces crushed by expansion Valkyries

The Aces had no answers against the Golden State Valkyries in a blowout loss Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) guards against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) in the first half at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) and guard Veronica Burton (22) defend against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) guards against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Aces lost 95-68 to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday at Chase Center.

A’ja Wilson had 17 points for the Aces (4-3), and Chelsea Gray scored 16.

Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with a career-high 22 points to help the new expansion team score its most points in franchise history and break a four-game losing streak.

The Aces started in an early hole, as former Ace Kate Martin hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Valkyries a 21-point lead at halftime.

It was the Aces’ third double-digit deficit at halftime this season after they only recorded four double-digit halftime deficits in the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

