Aces crushed by expansion Valkyries
The Aces had no answers against the Golden State Valkyries in a blowout loss Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Aces lost 95-68 to the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday at Chase Center.
A’ja Wilson had 17 points for the Aces (4-3), and Chelsea Gray scored 16.
Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with a career-high 22 points to help the new expansion team score its most points in franchise history and break a four-game losing streak.
The Aces started in an early hole, as former Ace Kate Martin hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Valkyries a 21-point lead at halftime.
It was the Aces’ third double-digit deficit at halftime this season after they only recorded four double-digit halftime deficits in the entirety of the 2024 campaign.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
