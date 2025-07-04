Aces crushed by Fever, even without Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever dominated the Aces in Indianapolis despite playing without star guard Caitlin Clark.
The Aces lost to the Indiana Fever 81-54 on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It was the Aces’ first loss to the Fever since 2019, ending a 16-game winning streak.
A’ja Wilson had 29 points for the Aces (8-9), who didn’t have another player in double figures.
The Aces trailed from start to finish, falling into a 22-point deficit at halftime.
Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (9-8) with 25 points. Indiana played without injured star guard Caitlin Clark.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
