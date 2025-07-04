89°F
Aces crushed by Fever, even without Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd (24) is defended by Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) and NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) puts up a shot against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark cheers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) is defended by Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
dLas Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' Aaliyah Nye (13) is defended by Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith, right, is charge for an offensive foul against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson goes for a loose ball against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, left, and Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle greets teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes tot he basket against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans (11) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, right, cheers during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White encourages her team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2025 - 6:16 pm
 

The Aces lost to the Indiana Fever 81-54 on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It was the Aces’ first loss to the Fever since 2019, ending a 16-game winning streak.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points for the Aces (8-9), who didn’t have another player in double figures.

The Aces trailed from start to finish, falling into a 22-point deficit at halftime.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (9-8) with 25 points. Indiana played without injured star guard Caitlin Clark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

