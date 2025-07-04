Aces crushed by Fever, even without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever dominated the Aces in Indianapolis despite playing without star guard Caitlin Clark.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White encourages her team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, right, cheers during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans (11) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (0) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes tot he basket against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle greets teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson goes for a loose ball against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull, left, and Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith, right, is charge for an offensive foul against Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' Aaliyah Nye (13) is defended by Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' Dana Evans (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

dLas Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) puts up a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) is defended by Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark cheers during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) puts up a shot against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) and NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd (24) is defended by Indiana Fever's Aari McDonald (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) goes to the basket against Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) shoots against Las Vegas Aces' NaLyssa Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Aces lost to the Indiana Fever 81-54 on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

It was the Aces’ first loss to the Fever since 2019, ending a 16-game winning streak.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points for the Aces (8-9), who didn’t have another player in double figures.

The Aces trailed from start to finish, falling into a 22-point deficit at halftime.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever (9-8) with 25 points. Indiana played without injured star guard Caitlin Clark.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

