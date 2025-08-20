95°F
Aces

Aces extend winning streak to 8 in potential ‘playoff matchup’ preview

Game Recap: Dream vs. Aces (8/19/25)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2025 - 9:15 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2025 - 10:22 pm

A’ja Wilson credited the Aces’ ability to weather storms as a reason for their improved play, and the Atlanta Dream made sure to test that fortitude Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

After 15 lead changes, nine ties and three coach’s challenges, the Aces (22-14) held on for a 74-72 win against the No. 2 team in the WNBA’s standings and extended the league’s longest active winning streak to eight games.

Wilson scored 32 points and 12 rebounds in the victory for her fourth 30-point game in the last five outings. Her performance included a go-ahead midrange jumper with 1:15 left to play, the highlight moment in a game that saw her honored during a timeout for becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 5,500 career points.

Guard Jackie Young added 16 points for the Aces (22-14), while point guard Chelsea Gray had eight points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

“That’s a great squad that we played against,” Gray said. “That can very well be a playoff matchup.”

Atlanta was led by guard Rhyne Howard, who scored 19 points for the Dream (22-13).

Great game delivered

Dream coach Karl Smesko was right in saying the matchup should be a “great game to watch” during his pregame news conference.

His team entered Tuesday’s game with an 8-1 record in their last nine road games. Atlanta’s lone loss in that stretch was to the Aces on July 22. Smesko said turnovers were a huge reason for his team’s defeat that night, and said both teams’ mistakes would be exploited Tuesday.

“They have extraordinarily talented players who set aside their individual goals to just play winning basketball. And you can see the way they’re sharing the ball right now and the way they’re connected right now,” Smesko said. They’re really making a push at the end here. A few teams are making a push. We’re going to see who can do it the best.”

The Aces went on to prove their mettle despite trailing the Dream 61-57 entering the fourth quarter. They were down 67-57 with 8:44 to play, but responded with nine straight defensive stops after coach Becky Hammon called a timeout.

“I got into them pretty good on that timeout. I just thought we went soft there for a moment. And you can’t, you can’t go soft defensively with that team,” Hammon said. “So we know we have the ability to lock in when we’re locked in, we’re a different team when we play defense like that.”

The Aces came out of the timeout on an 8-0 run punctuated by a Wilson layup on an assist from Gray. That forced the Dream to call a full timeout.

Wilson scored again to tie the game at 67 with 4:48 remaining. The Aces then kept making plays down the stretch to keep their winning streak alive.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

