Aces dominate fourth quarter, beat Seattle Storm

Las Vegas led 66-62 after three quarters, but outscored Seattle 30-18 in the fourth to pull away.

Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Aces dominated the fourth quarter Tuesday night to earn a 96-80 victory over the Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

