Aces dominate fourth quarter, beat Seattle Storm
Las Vegas led 66-62 after three quarters, but outscored Seattle 30-18 in the fourth to pull away.
Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Aces dominated the fourth quarter Tuesday night to earn a 96-80 victory over the Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
