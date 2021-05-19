86°F
Aces dominate fourth quarter, beat Seattle Storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2021 - 8:59 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game ...
Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young in action against the Seattle Storm during a WNBA basketball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jackie Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds, A’ja Wilson added 18 points and 11 rebounds and the Aces dominated the fourth quarter Tuesday night to earn a 96-80 victory over the Seattle Storm at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Las Vegas led 66-62 after three quarters, but outscored Seattle 30-18 in the fourth to pull away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

