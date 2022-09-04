107°F
Aces dominate overtime, beat Storm to take 2-1 lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2022 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2022 - 3:55 pm
The Las Vegas Aces, including guard Kelsey Plum (10), react as time expires and they defeat the ...
The Las Vegas Aces, including guard Kelsey Plum (10), react as time expires and they defeat the Seattle Storm in overtime during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes over the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes over the defense of Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal ...
Sue Bird begins an offensive run during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dur ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kia ...
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, left, grabs the ball away from Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, right, during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) duri ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Seattle Storm center Tina Charles (31) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart durin ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) passes around Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) claps after winning Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifin ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) claps after winning Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. The Aces beat the Storm 110-98 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The Las Vegas Aces, including guard Kelsey Plum (10), react as time expires and they defeat the ...
The Las Vegas Aces, including guard Kelsey Plum (10), react as time expires and they defeat the Seattle Storm in overtime during Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during overtime of ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket during overtime of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during overtime in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball se ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during overtime in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) dur ...
Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) defends against Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during overtime in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. The Aces beat the Storm 110-98 in overtime. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and guard Sue Bird (10) react after the Las Vegas Ac ...
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) and guard Sue Bird (10) react after the Las Vegas Aces tied the game 92-92 in the last second to send the game to overtime during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) makes a 3-point basket over the defense of Las Vegas Aces gua ...
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) makes a 3-point basket over the defense of Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) to take a 2-point lead with less than two seconds left in the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
A Seattle Storm fan holds a "SUE" sign during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA bask ...
A Seattle Storm fan holds a "SUE" sign during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Jackie Young sent Sunday’s game into overtime with a layup at the buzzer, and the Aces took it from there to beat the Seattle Storm 110-98 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The victory gave the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series semifinal series. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Seattle.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points and had 11 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray had 29 and 12 assists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

