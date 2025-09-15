85°F
Aces dominate Storm in opener of first-round WNBA playoffs series

Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts to losing the ball during game one of a first round WNBA pl ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts to losing the ball during game one of a first round WNBA playoff game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2025 - 9:12 pm
 

The Aces beat the Seattle Storm 102-77 in Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round WNBA playoffs series Sunday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson led the No. 2-seeded Aces (31-14) with 29 points to extend the franchise-record win streak to 17 games.

Jackie Young recorded 18 points and seven assists, while Jewell Loyd added 14 points off the bench against her former team.

Gabby Williams led the No. 7 seed Storm (23-22) with 16 points.

Game 2 of the series will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

