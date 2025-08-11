Aces don’t let Sun set on them, beat Connecticut

The Aces, behind A’ja Wilson’s 32 points and career-high-tying 20 rebounds, held off the feisty Sun 94-86 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against defense by Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces overcame a slow start but pulled away for their fourth straight win, a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday.

A’ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied her career-high with 20 rebounds to go along with five assists, becoming the first WNBA player ever to record that stat line in a game.

Guard Jackie Young had 21 points, as the Aces (18-14) extended their season-long winning streak, which have come since losing 111-58 to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

