Aces drop Game 1 of 2nd-round WNBA playoffs series vs. Fever
The Aces lost 89-73 in Game 1 of their best-of-five WNBA playoffs semifinals matchup with the Indiana Fever on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
It was the Aces’ first home loss since the 53-point blowout to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2 that sparked a historic 16-game win streak to close the regular season.
Jackie Young led the No. 2 seeded Aces with 19 points, while Dana Evans added 14 points off the bench and point guard Chelsea Gray scored 13.
Aces center A’ja Wilson scored 16 points in the defeat, which came hours after she accepted an unprecedented fourth WNBA MVP award.
Kelsey Mitchell, a fellow MVP finalist, had a game-high 34 points for the No. 6 seeded Fever as star guard Caitlin Clark watched from the bench after being ruled out for the season with a groin injury earlier this month.
