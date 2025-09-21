Aces drop Game 1 of 2nd-round WNBA playoffs series vs. Fever

The Aces lost Game 1 of their best-of-five WNBA playoffs semifinals matchup with the Indiana Fever on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

How A’ja Wilson powered the Aces with another MVP-caliber season

3 things to watch in Aces’ WNBA semifinals series vs. Indiana Fever

Singer Kehlani during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to grab the ball during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) commits a foul against Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) grabs the ball as Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) tries to put up a shot during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson, left, poses with her MVP trophy and Aces president Nikki Fargas before game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) chase a loose ball during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball during tip off in game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) tries to pass the ball as Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) defends during game one of a round two WNBA playoff basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces lost 89-73 in Game 1 of their best-of-five WNBA playoffs semifinals matchup with the Indiana Fever on Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

It was the Aces’ first home loss since the 53-point blowout to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2 that sparked a historic 16-game win streak to close the regular season.

Jackie Young led the No. 2 seeded Aces with 19 points, while Dana Evans added 14 points off the bench and point guard Chelsea Gray scored 13.

Aces center A’ja Wilson scored 16 points in the defeat, which came hours after she accepted an unprecedented fourth WNBA MVP award.

Kelsey Mitchell, a fellow MVP finalist, had a game-high 34 points for the No. 6 seeded Fever as star guard Caitlin Clark watched from the bench after being ruled out for the season with a groin injury earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.