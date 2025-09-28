Aces drop Game 4 in Indiana, forcing winner-take-all Game 5 with Fever
The Aces lost Game 4 of their WNBA semifinals series against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost 90-83 to the Indiana Fever in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, and the winner of Tuesday’s Game 5 at Michelob Ultra Arena will advance to the WNBA Finals.
A’ja Wilson led the No. 2-seeded Aces with 31 points and guard Jackie Young added 18 points.
Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for the No. 6 Fever.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.