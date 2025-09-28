80°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces drop Game 4 in Indiana, forcing winner-take-all Game 5 with Fever

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson ( ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) drives against the defense of Indiana Fever forward Na ...
Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) drives against the defense of Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketb ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives toward the basket during the first half of Game 4 o ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives toward the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy, front left, reacts after being fouled during the first half of ...
Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy, front left, reacts after being fouled during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA b ...
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of Game 4 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, back right, reaches out to block a shot-attempt by Indian ...
Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, back right, reaches out to block a shot-attempt by Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy, front right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
More Stories
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, second from right, yells at officials as she is restrai ...
Frustration with WNBA officiating boils over for Aces’ Hammon, Lynx coach
Aces on verge of returning to WNBA Finals after Game 3 win over Fever
‘It’s out of control’: Aces head to Indiana anticipating physical Game 3
‘We came to work’: Aces rebound in Game 2, even series with Fever
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2025 - 2:29 pm
 

The Aces lost 90-83 to the Indiana Fever in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, and the winner of Tuesday’s Game 5 at Michelob Ultra Arena will advance to the WNBA Finals.

A’ja Wilson led the No. 2-seeded Aces with 31 points and guard Jackie Young added 18 points.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for the No. 6 Fever.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES