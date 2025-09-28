Aces drop Game 4 in Indiana, forcing winner-take-all Game 5 with Fever

The Aces lost Game 4 of their WNBA semifinals series against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, back right, reaches out to block a shot-attempt by Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy, front right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull reacts after scoring during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana Fever guard Shey Peddy, front left, reacts after being fouled during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Las Vegas Aces in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives toward the basket during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon reacts during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) drives against the defense of Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard, right, during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson (21) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The Aces lost 90-83 to the Indiana Fever in Game 4 of their WNBA playoffs semifinals series Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, and the winner of Tuesday’s Game 5 at Michelob Ultra Arena will advance to the WNBA Finals.

A’ja Wilson led the No. 2-seeded Aces with 31 points and guard Jackie Young added 18 points.

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 25 and 24 points, respectively, for the No. 6 Fever.

