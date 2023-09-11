93°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces duo to star in unscripted show on streaming channel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2023 - 3:16 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) expresses frustration on the court during the second ha ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) expresses frustration on the court during the second half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance — members of the Aces’ 2022 championship squad — will have their own show starting Sept. 18 on the Maximum Effort Channel, an ad-support streaming channel on Fubo.

“The Syd + TP Show” will follow Colson and her former teammate on their comedic quest to become the most famous basketball players on earth through a mix of stunts, interviews, hijinks and a complete lack of shame.

It is being co-produced by Maximum Effort, a production studio co-founded by actor Ryan Reynolds; TOGETHXR, a digital production company founded by USWNT star Alex Morgan, WNBA legend Sue Bird, Olympic gold medalists Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel; and Fubo.

The Aces guard said the idea for the show came about after she and Plaisance met during the past season. Colson said she considers herself and Plaisance to be “kindred spirits.” She also revealed the show will have 10 episodes.

“People got together, took a chance on us,” Colson said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
2
Crippling cybersecurity issue hits MGM Resorts across US
Crippling cybersecurity issue hits MGM Resorts across US
3
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
EDITORIAL: Nevada paying a high price for embracing green energy
4
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
5
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
U2’s Sphere rehearsals are a no-fly zone
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Grand Canyon hiker dies trying to walk from rim to rim in a day
Grand Canyon hiker dies trying to walk from rim to rim in a day
CCSD will consider $4.4M settlement over student vape pens
CCSD will consider $4.4M settlement over student vape pens
Las Vegas Bowl Week 3 projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota
Las Vegas Bowl Week 3 projection: No. 18 Colorado vs. Minnesota
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
2 Henderson office buildings to be redeveloped into retail center
With 4 months to go, US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters
With 4 months to go, US sets record for billion-dollar weather disasters