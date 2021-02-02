Aces extend key player Dearica Hamby through 2022 season

Dearica Hamby was the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year the past two seasons, averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over that span.

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby goes up for a shot during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dearica Hamby, who has provided a big spark off the bench for the Aces, signed a contract extension Monday through the 2022 season.

Hamby was the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year the past two seasons, averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds over that span.

“It’s exciting to know that I will be in Las Vegas for the next two years,” Hamby said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing our journey to bring a WNBA championship to a city and fan base that has done so much to embrace us.”

BIG GUARD‼️ OFFICIAL: The back-to-back @WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year has signed a contract extension!@dearicamarie ✖️ #ALLIN ♦️♠️https://t.co/IjVnkvdG2U — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) February 1, 2021

Hamby’s deal was extended by a year, but terms otherwise were not disclosed.

“Dearica has been a huge part of the Aces rise to championship contender since the team moved to Las Vegas, particularly over the past two years, and last season’s run to the WNBA Finals,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She brings an energy to the court that is infectious not only to her teammates but also to our fans.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.