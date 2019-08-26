103°F
Aces fall in standings with blowout loss to Minnesota Lynx

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2019 - 5:58 pm
 
Updated August 25, 2019 - 6:13 pm

The Aces fell to fourth place in the WNBA standings on Sunday with a 98-77 road loss at the Target Center to the Minnesota Lynx, who clinched a playoff berth with their victory.

The Los Angeles Sparks (18-10) beat the Connecticut Sun (20-9) to move past the Aces (19-11) and into third place. The top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals of the playoffs, and the third and fourth seeds receive single byes through the first round and into the second.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

