Aces fall in standings with blowout loss to Minnesota Lynx

The Aces fell to fourth place in the WNBA standings on Sunday with a 98-77 road loss at the Target Center to the Minnesota Lynx, who clinched a playoff berth with their victory.

The Los Angeles Sparks (18-10) beat the Connecticut Sun (20-9) to move past the Aces (19-11) and into third place. The top two seeds receive a double bye into the semifinals of the playoffs, and the third and fourth seeds receive single byes through the first round and into the second.

