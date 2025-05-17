Aces fall to Liberty in season opener

The Aces couldn’t overcome a double-digit halftime deficit against the New York Liberty, who celebrated the franchise’s first WNBA championship before the opener.

The New York Liberty 2024 WNBA Champions banner is raised before the start of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu shows off her 2024 WNBA championship ring before the start of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) go up for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) goes up for a shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) looks to pass the ball while defended by Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) battles for a rebound with New York Liberty center Nyara Sabally (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK — The Aces’ first game of the regular season ended in a 92-78 loss to the Liberty at Barclays Center after the 2024 champions hung their franchise’s first banner.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 31 points and 16 rebounds. She is now the sixth player in WNBA history to record 100 career double-doubles.

The Liberty was led by Breanna Stewart’s 25 points, while Natasha Cloud had a breakthrough debut with 22.

The Aces are now 1-7 against the Liberty dating back to last season, which saw the Aces defeated by New York in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

