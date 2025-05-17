Aces fall to Liberty in season opener
The Aces couldn’t overcome a double-digit halftime deficit against the New York Liberty, who celebrated the franchise’s first WNBA championship before the opener.
NEW YORK — The Aces’ first game of the regular season ended in a 92-78 loss to the Liberty at Barclays Center after the 2024 champions hung their franchise’s first banner.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 31 points and 16 rebounds. She is now the sixth player in WNBA history to record 100 career double-doubles.
The Liberty was led by Breanna Stewart’s 25 points, while Natasha Cloud had a breakthrough debut with 22.
The Aces are now 1-7 against the Liberty dating back to last season, which saw the Aces defeated by New York in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.