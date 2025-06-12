Aces fall to Sparks; star Wilson leaves with injury

The Aces trailed the Los Angeles Sparks by 12 points after the first quarter and couldn’t catch up Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Sparks forward Emma Cannon (32) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) walks back down the court during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) reacts during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) eyes Aces guard Jewell Loyd during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks up at the score board as the Aces are down during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) keeps the ball in her possession as Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) reaches out to grab it during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 97-89 to open a three-game homestand Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Aces star A’ja Wilson left the game late in the third quarter with a head injury, the team said. She had 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals when she departed.

Jackie Young scored 34 points and Chelsea Gray added 28 for the Aces (4-4), who trailed 29-17 after the first quarter.

Rickea Jackson led the Sparks (4-7) with 30 points.

The Aces host the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.