Aces fall to Sparks; star Wilson leaves with injury
The Aces trailed the Los Angeles Sparks by 12 points after the first quarter and couldn’t catch up Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces lost to the Los Angeles Sparks 97-89 to open a three-game homestand Wednesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces star A’ja Wilson left the game late in the third quarter with a head injury, the team said. She had 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals when she departed.
Jackie Young scored 34 points and Chelsea Gray added 28 for the Aces (4-4), who trailed 29-17 after the first quarter.
Rickea Jackson led the Sparks (4-7) with 30 points.
The Aces host the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. Friday.
