Aces, fans converge on Strip for WNBA championship party

Fans gathered on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday to celebrate with the Aces following their WNBA Championship win.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive was shut to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow for crews to ready the area for the Aces’ parade and fan rally. The lanes are planned to reopen at 11 p.m.

A stage stretching across the southbound lanes in front of the Bellagio facing north was the center of attention once the parade ended.

The event began at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. The procession started near Caesars Palace and ended at the stage.

Speakers set to address the crowd included team owner Mark Davis, Aces president Nikki Fargas, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Aces general manager Natalie Williams, coach Becky Hammon, 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray.

Ahead of the celebration, Sisolak proclaimed Tuesday to be Las Vegas Aces Day throughout the state.

