Aces, fans converge on Strip for WNBA championship party — WATCH LIVE

A stage in front of the Bellagio will be the center of attention once the parade ends in the area about 6 p.m.

Screaming Images employees install a building wrap on MGM Grand to congratulate the Aces on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Members of the Las Vegas Aces party at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell after wining the WNBA championship on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Fans are converging on a portion of the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday to celebrate with the Aces following their WNBA Championship win.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive was shut to vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow for crews to ready the area for the Aces’ parade and fan rally. The lanes are planned to reopen at 11 p.m.

A stage stretching across the southbound lanes in front of the Bellagio facing north will be the center of attention once the parade ends in the area.

The event began at 5 p.m., with the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. The procession will start near Caesars Palace and end at the stage.

Speakers set to address the crowd at 6 p.m. include team owner Mark Davis, Aces president Nikki Fargas, Gov. Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, Aces general manager Natalie Williams, coach Becky Hammon, 2022 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Finals MVP Chelsea Gray.

Ahead of the celebration, Sisolak proclaimed Tuesday to be Las Vegas Aces Day throughout the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.