Aces fantasy camp offers fans a chance to live ‘the life of a pro’

The Aces will become the first WNBA team to host a fantasy camp, giving participants the option to choose their identity as a coach or player during the event.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon coaches from the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kierstan Bell grabs head coach Becky Hammon’s shoulders a the end of the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces will hold a first of its kind fantasy camp from Aug. 1 to 3 for fans over age 21 to “step onto the court and into the life of a pro.”

The organization announced the endeavor two months ago and is still exploring possibilities as it imagines what participants can expect during what’s being marketed as an all-inclusive and immersive experience.

For the price of $4,950, campers will receive round-trip airfare, two nights stay at Mandalay Bay, custom Aces gear, autographed memorabilia and suite game tickets to the Aces’ home games vs. the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries during the weekend. They also will be recognized on the court on game day.

Aces chief strategy officer Blair Hardiek is spearheading the effort with her wife, Aces chief business development officer Jennifer Azzi. Hardiek said the idea was born from fans being “super hungry for more access.”

With the option to choose their identity as a coach or player, participants will take part in on-court activities such as practices and games at the Aces’ Henderson headquarters. They will be granted “exclusive interactions” with team personnel and get personalized highlight videos and photo ops.

Azzi’s priority is that fans won’t feel like they need to be ready to run up and down the court to participate, as the Aces can offer other activities to meet interest.

“We’ve done so many things for the first time,” Azzi said. “I think this first go-around, our fans are going to help us actually define what it is. … We don’t want anyone to be intimidated thinking that they have to play.”

‘It hasn’t been done before’

There’s never been a public fantasy camp in the WNBA, just as there had never been a practice facility exclusively for a team in the league until the Aces did it in 2023.

Fantasy camps are especially common in Major League Baseball, with most clubs pricing their offerings around $6,000.

The Aces have been flooded with emails since their announcement, according to Hardiek.

“People are curious to know more. You see this done so many times in men’s sports. But for women, for whatever reason, it hasn’t been done before,” she said. “We’re (aiming) just to provide an experience that people are going to leave super excited, motivated in their own life and just flat out inspired.”

The Aces have decided to cap the amount of participants at “40 to 50 people” and did not disclose a deadline for signing up. It’s unclear how many are registered.

‘Fell in love with basketball again’

The Review-Journal spoke to two fans who have paid for their spots. Both noted that they signed up within 24 hours of learning about the camp but are not necessarily looking to improve their basketball skills.

Wendy Meints, a 37-year-old from Iowa, signed up as soon as she talked it over with her husband. A career-long teacher, she said she saw the advertisement on a lunch break, but has since decided to take a break from the work force and focus on her family. She also has a personal connection to the Aces.

“I’ve played basketball my whole life, basically. And then, and I’ve coached for over 10 years. In 2018, my mother passed away, so I kind of lost all my joy in basketball,” Meints said.

That changed when she ventured to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

“I was like, ‘Hey, let’s just go to this because we don’t live that far.’ And then I just fell in love with basketball again,” Meints said. “Specifically it was A’ja (Wilson) and Kelsey (Plum) that drew me to it. And so I just became an Aces fan overnight.”

Meints has traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Aces as recently as last week and said she is most excited to see their culture behind the scenes.

‘Not really just about basketball’

Roman Cain, 30, works in project management and sales near Cincinnati. Self-described as a stepfather who enjoys the WNBA with his wife, Cain said he made the purchase as an early graduation gift for himself as he pursues a masters degree in sports administration.

He said the price tag wasn’t anything to scoff at as the sole provider of his family, but he couldn’t miss the opportunity to get closer to the league he eventually hopes to work in.

Cain started watching the WNBA when he was 7, “fighting his dad for the remote” to watch the likes of Dawn Staley and Sheryl Swoopes and Teresa Weatherspoon and Lisa Leslie.

He said Aces coach Becky Hammon has been one of his favorites since her playing days, and he has followed her career since.

“(The WNBA) is a more true game, and they were an inspiration for me,” Cain said. “Watching them in adolescence, which is kind of when things got tough for me, I learned to keep pushing no matter the circumstances because they kept pushing in the league.”

In one unadvertised benefit, camp participants will have chalk talks with Hammon before both games during the weekend.

Cain, who has met Hammon as she greeted fans during one of the many Indiana Fever games he has visited to watch the Aces, said he hopes to have a more “personal” interaction with Hammon about the game this time around and joked about maybe getting yelled at by her on the court.

“It’s not really just about basketball. It’s a way for me to connect with the league that has kind of shaped my values becoming an adult,” Cain said. “I know that’s kind of weird coming from a guy, but there’s no gender for appreciating what women can do.”

