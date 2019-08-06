Aces finish earthquake-suspended game, lose to Mystics

The Aces resumed their suspended game against the Washington Mystics on Monday, and fell 99-70 at T-Mobile Arena.

Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

An earthquake on July 5 forced the postponement at halftime with Las Vegas trailing 51-36. Kelsey Plum scored a team-high 17 points for the Aces, who were without A’ja Wilson (ankle) and Liz Cambage (rest).

