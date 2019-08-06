Aces finish earthquake-suspended game, lose to Mystics
The Aces resumed their suspended game against the Washington Mystics on Monday, and fell 99-70 at T-Mobile Arena.
The Aces resumed their suspended game against the Washington Mystics on Monday, and fell 99-70 at T-Mobile Arena.
An earthquake on July 5 forced the postponement at halftime with Las Vegas trailing 51-36. Kelsey Plum scored a team-high 17 points for the Aces, who were without A’ja Wilson (ankle) and Liz Cambage (rest).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.