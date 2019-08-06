102°F
Aces finish earthquake-suspended game, lose to Mystics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2019 - 8:03 pm
 

The Aces resumed their suspended game against the Washington Mystics on Monday, and fell 99-70 at T-Mobile Arena.

An earthquake on July 5 forced the postponement at halftime with Las Vegas trailing 51-36. Kelsey Plum scored a team-high 17 points for the Aces, who were without A’ja Wilson (ankle) and Liz Cambage (rest).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

