94°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces finish sweep of Chicago Sky, advance to WNBA semifinals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2023 - 2:12 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center left, snags a rebound off of a Chicago Sky missed free ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center left, snags a rebound off of a Chicago Sky missed free throw while Sky forward Alanna Smith, center right, can’t stop her during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Willi ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring du ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA semifinals Sunday, defeating the No. 8 Chicago Sky 92-70 in Game 2 to sweep their best-of-three first-round series at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 to go with 16 rebounds, while All-Star wing Jackie Young added 15 points.

The Aces will play the winner of the matchup between the No. 4 Dallas Wings and the No. 5 Atlanta Dream. Dallas leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
U2 premiers new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
U2 premiers new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
4
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
5
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
MGM casinos pay slot winners in cash on Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Where the Music Takes Us: A musical journey from the MRI machine to the cosmos
Where the Music Takes Us: A musical journey from the MRI machine to the cosmos
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Buffalo Bills
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Buffalo Bills
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Josh Allen sparks Bills to rout of Raiders
Josh Allen sparks Bills to rout of Raiders
Las Vegas luxury market recorded best August in history
Las Vegas luxury market recorded best August in history
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE Weekend Sept. 23-25
Lake Las Vegas to host INSPIRE Weekend Sept. 23-25