Aces finish sweep of Chicago Sky, advance to WNBA semifinals
The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky in Game 2 of their first-round series Sunday, advancing to the WNBA semifinals.
The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA semifinals Sunday, defeating the No. 8 Chicago Sky 92-70 in Game 2 to sweep their best-of-three first-round series at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 to go with 16 rebounds, while All-Star wing Jackie Young added 15 points.
The Aces will play the winner of the matchup between the No. 4 Dallas Wings and the No. 5 Atlanta Dream. Dallas leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
