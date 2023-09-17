Aces finish sweep of Chicago Sky, advance to WNBA semifinals

The top-seeded Aces beat the No. 8 Chicago Sky in Game 2 of their first-round series Sunday, advancing to the WNBA semifinals.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum, center left, snags a rebound off of a Chicago Sky missed free throw while Sky forward Alanna Smith, center right, can’t stop her during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) swats down a shot by Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, right, during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates with guard Jackie Young (0) after scoring during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The top-seeded Aces advanced to the WNBA semifinals Sunday, defeating the No. 8 Chicago Sky 92-70 in Game 2 to sweep their best-of-three first-round series at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson scored a playoff career-high 38 to go with 16 rebounds, while All-Star wing Jackie Young added 15 points.

The Aces will play the winner of the matchup between the No. 4 Dallas Wings and the No. 5 Atlanta Dream. Dallas leads the series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

