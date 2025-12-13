Aces, former player agree to mutually dismiss lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by former Aces forward Dearica Hamby against the team was mutually dismissed Thursday, according to court records.

WNBA CBA talks extended, but no deal in sight: ‘It’s going to be a battle’

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) is guarded by Aces center Elizabeth Kitley (33) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A discriminatory lawsuit filed against the Aces by former forward Dearica Hamby was mutually dismissed Thursday, according to district court records.

The ruling said the parties “resolved this matter and agree to dismiss this action in its entirety” with both sides responsible for their own attorneys fees and costs, according to court records.

The Aces declined to comment.

Front Office first reported the dismissal which ended a year-plus-long lawsuit that stemmed from when Hamby, a two-time Sixth Player of the Year with the Aces, was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks after helping the team win its first WNBA championship.

Hamby, who was dealt to the Sparks in January 2023, filed a federal lawsuit against the Aces and the WNBA in August 2024. She claimed there were acts of “intimidation, discrimination and retaliation” while she was pregnant with her second child.

The 32-year-old said the Aces accused her of signing a two-year extension in June 2022 while knowing she was pregnant, which was a violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Hamby claimed she learned she was pregnant in July, according to court records.

Terms of that contract, Hamby claimed in the filing, involved housing accommodations and tuition costs for private school for Hamby’s oldest daughter, Amaya.

After she was traded to the Sparks, Hamby claimed that coach Becky Hammon questioned her “commitment and dedication” to the team. Hamby assured Hammon that she would be ready to play by April.

The Aces traded Hamby and a 2024 first-round pick to Los Angeles in January 2023 for a second-round pick and center Amanda Zahui B.

The Aces lost its 2025 first-round pick as a result of an investigation launched by the league. Hammon was suspended the first two games of the 2023 season.

The Aces won their second consecutive title that year.

Hamby was drafted sixth overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2015. She remained with the organization when it relocated to Las Vegas in 2018, averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in eight seasons.

She’s seen an uptick in production in Los Angeles.

Hamby has not missed a game the past three seasons in Los Angeles. She was named an all-star for the third time in 2024, then averaged a career-high 18.4 points and grabbed nearly eight rebounds per game last season.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.