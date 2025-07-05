Aces forward announces birth of second child

Veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus still hopes to return this season to help the Aces, who waived a player Friday as they continue to shuffle their roster.

Aces forward Joyner Holmes (8) lays up the ball against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus speaks as her daughter Naomi, 3, flexes her muscles during team's media day on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has welcomed her second child, potentially bringing her one step closer to making her debut for the Aces.

The veteran forward, who signed with the Aces as a free agent in February, confirmed to the Review-Journal that she had a safe delivery after posting her newborn son’s feet in an Instagram story early Friday with the caption “Kind of obsessed.”

The 6-foot-4-inch Parker-Tyus, 32, was initially expected make an immediate impact in the frontcourt for the Aces with three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson before she announced in an exclusive interview with the Review-Journal that the Aces signed her knowing that she had just played an entire season of overseas basketball in China while pregnant.

“I’m determined to return late in the season,” Parker-Tyus said at the time. “(The Aces) have gone above and beyond to show their support.”

The news contextualized Parker-Tyus’ decision to accept a one-year, nonguaranteed contract for the veteran minimum from the Aces after she was the Atlanta Dream’s highest-paid player in 2024.

Parker-Tyus emphasized early that she signed with the Aces to compete for a WNBA championship. In recent interviews, she has clarified that her target return would have her back in time to contribute to a playoff run.

This won’t be the 11-year veteran’s first time recovering from pregnancy to make a return to the court. She was limited to 13 games in the 2021 season before her daughter, Naomi Sernina Tyus, was born via C-section on Dec. 27.

The delivery interrupted Parker-Tyus’ first season with the Dream. She returned in 2022, then made the All-Star team in the 2023 season, which saw her average career highs of 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds.

She holds career averages of 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Holmes waived

Although Parker-Tyus is aiming to return when the WNBA postseason begins Sept. 14, the Aces made a roster move on Friday that indicates they are expecting another addition.

The club waived 6-3 forward Joyner Holmes, who played in six games and averaged 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds after she was signed to a “rest of season hardship contract” last month.

The move could mean that the Aces are expecting the return of center Megan Gustafson, who has been sidelined all season since sustaining a Grade 3 ankle sprain during training camp.

Gustafson’s status was listed as doubtful ahead of Thursday’s blowout loss to the Indiana Fever, before which Aces coach Becky Hammon said there was no timeline for her to come back.

Even with Gustafson back in action, the Aces have only 10 active players. Parker-Tyus is not included in that count until she is ready to play again due to the league’s pregnancy/childbirth provision.

NaLyssa Smith was the latest addition. The Aces acquired the 6-4 forward from the Dallas Wings in exchange for their 2027 first-round pick Monday, waiving reserve guard Tiffany Mitchell and young center Elizabeth Kitley to complete the trade.

The league requires teams to have a minimum of 11 players. The Aces presumably have until Sunday’s game at the Connecticut Sun to make a signing.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.