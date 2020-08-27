Aces’ game postponed as WNBA calls off all games

The WNBA announced Thursday it will postpone all three of its games scheduled for Thursday to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally passes the ball in front of Las Vegas Aces forward Angel McCoughtry (35), center A'ja Wilson and center Carolyn Swords (4) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The WNBA announced Thursday it will postpone all three of its games scheduled for Thursday to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The following was released by the WNBA: pic.twitter.com/1QFpQJxrYU — WNBA (@WNBA) August 27, 2020

The Aces were scheduled to meet the Seattle Storm with first place in the standings on the line. It is unknown when the season will continue.

We stand united. pic.twitter.com/ikX2bW9V9p — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 27, 2020

“The players of the WNBA use today to reflect,” said Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Players Association president. “Following yesterday’s decision to stand in solidarity with NBA players and black and brown communities in Wisconsin, we will continue demonstrating our solidarity by not playing today.”

The announcement comes a day after the WNBA, NBA and some baseball teams decided not to play after the police shooting of Jacob Blake and ongoing protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter