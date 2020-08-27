102°F
Aces

Aces’ game postponed as WNBA calls off all games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2020 - 11:29 am
 
Updated August 27, 2020 - 11:45 am

The WNBA announced Thursday it will postpone all three of its games scheduled for Thursday to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The Aces were scheduled to meet the Seattle Storm with first place in the standings on the line. It is unknown when the season will continue.

“The players of the WNBA use today to reflect,” said Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA Players Association president. “Following yesterday’s decision to stand in solidarity with NBA players and black and brown communities in Wisconsin, we will continue demonstrating our solidarity by not playing today.”

The announcement comes a day after the WNBA, NBA and some baseball teams decided not to play after the police shooting of Jacob Blake and ongoing protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter

