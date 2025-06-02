90°F
Aces

Aces get $100K LVCVA sponsorships again despite WNBA probe

The Aces bench celebrates as the buzzer sounds, marking a win for the team in a pre-season game against Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) celebrates her game winning shot during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at the Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 23, 2025, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 4:18 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2025 - 4:21 pm

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is sponsoring Aces players for the second straight season, offering each player on the roster $100,000.

It appears as if every member of the team has signed contracts, LVCVA president Steve Hill told the Review-Journal on Monday.

This development comes after the WNBA said it was opening an investigation into the Aces one day after the LVCVA announced the first sponsorships in May 2024.

Hill said the LVCVA has not heard from the WNBA regarding the status of the investigation. At April’s WNBA draft, commissioner Cathy Engelbert said there were still no updates in the probe.

“I don’t know the inner workings of the league,” Hill said. “I’m not looking to cause more of an issue, and it doesn’t seem like there’s an issue there. So we’re just moving forward.”

The Aces have yet to respond to a request for comment.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson, new addition Jewell Loyd, point guard Chelsea Gray, center Kiah Stokes and forward Crystal Bradford attended Janet Jackson’s residency at Resorts World last week as part of the sponsorships, Hill confirmed.

The players were recorded and photographed enjoying the concert and meeting Jackson in a social media post shared to the official “Vegas” accounts. Coach Becky Hammon and Wilson’s boyfriend, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, were also in attendance.

“Clearly, this has been an opportunity for both the players and the LVCVA in Las Vegas. And that’s what a sponsorship is supposed to be. I think it has worked out really well,” Hill said. “It’s been great. It’s been fun. It’s what we said it was a year ago. And we’re excited to be able to do it for year two. From out standpoint, there really isn’t all that much more to say.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

