Aces greeted by Reid grounds crew upon return to Vegas

The two-time WNBA champions received the fire hose treatment on the runway.

The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fresh off their second straight WNBA championship, the Aces were showered with praise — literally. Or, at least their plane was.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport welcomed back the Aces to Las Vegas on Thursday morning with a celebratory blast of water on the runway.

The Aces hung on for a 70-69 victory on Wednesday night over the New York Liberty, clinching the finals series 3 games to 1.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, on his X account, was shown polishing Keys to the Strip to give to the Aces and hinted that the celebration will be held Monday.

“Like all Southern Nevadans, I am incredibly proud of our two-time, world champion Las Vegas Aces,” Naft said in his post.

