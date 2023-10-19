Aces greeted by Reid grounds crew upon return to Vegas
The two-time WNBA champions received the fire hose treatment on the runway.
Fresh off their second straight WNBA championship, the Aces were showered with praise — literally. Or, at least their plane was.
Officials at Harry Reid International Airport welcomed back the Aces to Las Vegas on Thursday morning with a celebratory blast of water on the runway.
We are getting used to this! 🏆😎
Welcoming home our BACK-TO-BACK @WNBA champions @LVAces! ❤️🖤#RaiseTheStakes #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/QPoqyDzX8z
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) October 19, 2023
The Aces hung on for a 70-69 victory on Wednesday night over the New York Liberty, clinching the finals series 3 games to 1.
Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, on his X account, was shown polishing Keys to the Strip to give to the Aces and hinted that the celebration will be held Monday.
https://t.co/IAeo6JNWij pic.twitter.com/kItc2S9V7v
— Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) October 19, 2023
“Like all Southern Nevadans, I am incredibly proud of our two-time, world champion Las Vegas Aces,” Naft said in his post.
