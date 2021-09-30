Aces guard Kelsey Plum earns prestigious WNBA honor

Plum on Thursday was named Sixth Woman of the Year, receiving 41 votes from a panel comprised of 49 journalists and broadcasters who cover the WNBA.

The WNBA’s Sixth Woman of the Year award remains in Las Vegas.

Yet again.

Aces guard Kelsey Plum on Thursday was named Sixth Woman of the Year, receiving 41 votes from a panel comprised of 49 journalists and broadcasters who cover the WNBA. Teammate Dearica Hamby, who’d won the award the previous two seasons, finished second with five votes.

Plum, 27, had the finest year of her professional career in 2021, averaging a career-high 14.8 points on 43.7 percent shooting — including 38.6 from 3-point range on a career-high 4.4 attempts. She played in 26 games, all as a reserve after starting 80 games over her first three seasons.

“Do I love it? No,” she said Sept. 19 after the regular-season finale, “but that’s the role I’ve been given on this team and I’m going to make the most of it.”

Plum also eclipsed the 20-point mark on eight occasions this year, the most in a single season by a bench player in league history. She cracked the 30-point mark twice as well, tying a league record for reserves set in 2012 by Aces teammate Angel McCoughtry when she played for the Atlanta Dream.

Her play peaked in September, during which she averaged 21.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals en route to Western Conference Player of the Month honors. She continued her strong play on Tuesday in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting in a 96-90 victory at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Hamby had another sublime season for the Aces and averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds as the runner up. She also shot a career-high 54.5 percent from the field and remained one of the team’s most versatile defensive players.

Additionally, Las Vegas general manager Dan Padover was named the league’s Executive of the Year for the second consecutive season by a panel comprised of an executive from each WNBA team.

The Aces in the offseason signed guard Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams, who combined to start every game in the backcourt this season. The franchise in June also added center Kiah Stokes, who started five games while Liz Cambage battled COVID-19 — averaging 9.0 rebounds while helping the team to a 4-1 record.

