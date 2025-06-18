Aces’ halftime lead dissolves in loss to Lynx
The Aces led the league-leading Minnesota Lynx by nine points at halftime. Then the second half began.
The Aces lost 76-62 to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Jewell Loyd’s 12 points led the Aces (5-6) in their third straight game without reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol).
Courtney Williams had a game-high 20 points for the Lynx (11-1). MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier exited the game in the third quarter with seven points and did not return.
The Aces opened the game with an 8-0 run and had a 39-30 lead at halftime but couldn’t hold on.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
