101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces’ halftime lead dissolves in loss to Lynx

Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) goes for a layup with pressure from Phoenix Mercury forward Tem ...
Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) goes for a layup with pressure from Phoenix Mercury forward Temira Poindexter (15) during a pre-season game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Michelob Ultra Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces a ...
Aces preview: Wilson remains out for matchup with WNBA’s top team
3 takeaways from Aces’ loss: Wilson’s absence felt against Mercury
Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) reacts to a three pointer that she made during a WNBA bas ...
How Aces’ new addition overcame a scoring slump
3 takeaways: Aces mount late rally, win with Wilson sidelined — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2025 - 7:04 pm
 

The Aces lost 76-62 to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Jewell Loyd’s 12 points led the Aces (5-6) in their third straight game without reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol).

Courtney Williams had a game-high 20 points for the Lynx (11-1). MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier exited the game in the third quarter with seven points and did not return.

The Aces opened the game with an 8-0 run and had a 39-30 lead at halftime but couldn’t hold on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES