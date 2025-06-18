Aces’ halftime lead dissolves in loss to Lynx

The Aces led the league-leading Minnesota Lynx by nine points at halftime. Then the second half began.

Aces guard Tiffany Mitchell (3) goes for a layup with pressure from Phoenix Mercury forward Temira Poindexter (15) during a pre-season game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Michelob Ultra Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces lost 76-62 to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Jewell Loyd’s 12 points led the Aces (5-6) in their third straight game without reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (concussion protocol).

Courtney Williams had a game-high 20 points for the Lynx (11-1). MVP front-runner Napheesa Collier exited the game in the third quarter with seven points and did not return.

The Aces opened the game with an 8-0 run and had a 39-30 lead at halftime but couldn’t hold on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

