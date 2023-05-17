Aces’ Hammon defends her actions in dealing with Hamby

Aces coach Becky Hammon insists the team’s decision to trade former player Dearica Hamby, who was pregnant at the time, was strictly a matter of basketball and salary cap space.

Aces coach Becky Hammon spoke Wednesday for the first time since the league suspended her for two games because of violations of team and league workplace policies.

The reigning WNBA coach of the year was defiant, insisting the team’s decision to trade former player Dearica Hamby, who was pregnant at the time, was strictly a matter of basketball and salary cap space. Hammon denied sending any discriminatory texts and said her relationship with Hamby was strong until the trade occurred.

“I handled Dearica with care from day one when she told me,” Hammon said. “She knows that. Once I make the phone call that the decision’s been made to move her, that’s when everything fell apart.”

Hammon said her simply asking about Hamby’s pregnancy was the violation of workplace policy, according to her understanding of the league’s explanation. The Aces coach acknowledged her former player has a right to any feelings or interpretations of the conversations they had, but Hammon didn’t believe anything she’d said to Hamby had crossed any major lines.

The Aces coach also said none of the players on the past season’s roster were interviewed by the league, according to her knowledge. The WNBA announced it’d spoken with 33 individuals in its press release Tuesday. The only player Hammon was aware of who’d spoken to the league was Liz Cambage, who never played for her.

“We’re bigger than this,” Hammon said. “This just isn’t who the Aces are. It’s not who I am. It’s not who the Aces organization is. Everybody’s kind of disappointed in the situation, but at the end of the day, we know who we are.”

