Aces headed back to WNBA Finals after rallying to finish sweep

The top-seeded Aces’ fourth-quarter comeback helped them secure a semifinal sweep against the Dallas Wings and a place in the WNBA Finals.

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young scramble for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) goes to the basket as Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) defends during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young shoots a layup against the Dallas Wings during the first of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates after forward Natasha Howard (6) made a 3-point basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives with the ball past Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Chelsea Gray scored 15 points, and the top-seeded Aces rallied to win Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals 64-61 against the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Friday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The victory secures a series sweep and a return trip to the WNBA Finals for the Aces.

A’ja Wilson added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help the Aces, who have reached the Finals three times in the past four seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

