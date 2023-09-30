Aces headed back to WNBA Finals after rallying to finish sweep
The top-seeded Aces’ fourth-quarter comeback helped them secure a semifinal sweep against the Dallas Wings and a place in the WNBA Finals.
Chelsea Gray scored 15 points, and the top-seeded Aces rallied to win Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals 64-61 against the No. 4 Dallas Wings on Friday at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
The victory secures a series sweep and a return trip to the WNBA Finals for the Aces.
A’ja Wilson added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help the Aces, who have reached the Finals three times in the past four seasons.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
