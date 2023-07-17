Aces heading to the White House to celebrate WNBA championship

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Aces to the White House next month to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, also the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trophy during a parade in her team’s honor on Sept. 20, 2022, on the Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden during a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Aces to the White House on Aug. 25 to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship, the White House announced Monday.

In September, the Aces won their first WNBA championship in the franchise’s history, which also marked the first major-league championship by a Las Vegas team.

“We’re excited and honored that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be recognizing our World Champion Las Vegas Aces next month as we celebrate this city’s first major professional sports championship at the White House,” Aces President Nikki Fargas said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I know that all of our players and front office staff who worked so hard to help build that championship team and elevate this franchise, will enjoy taking part in the festivities.”

The announcement comes just about one month after the Aces’ A’ja Wilson asked on Twitter when the team’s White House visit would be. The tweet came after Biden congratulated the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win, although a plan to visit the White House was already in the works, an Aces spokesperson previously told the Review-Journal.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.