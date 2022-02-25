Aces hire assistant coach from Clippers organization

Las Vegas Aces first-year coach Becky Hammon has hired Natalie Nakase as an assistant coach, the WNBA team announced Thursday.

Natalie Nakase is shown Feb. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Nakase, a former UCLA point guard, has spent the past decade in a variety of roles with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers organization, most recently serving as an assistant coach with the team’s G League affiliate, Agua Caliente Clippers.

“I am very excited and honored to join Becky’s staff,” Nakase said in a release. “Becky is our leader of this empowering organization, and I cannot wait to assist her. The Las Vegas Aces embodies talent, hard work and fierce competitors.”

Nakase began coaching abroad after a knee injury ended her playing career. She got her first position in Germany, then worked in Japan before returning to the U.S.

“I’m extremely thrilled to be adding Natalie Nakase to my Aces coaching staff,” Hammon said. “Natalie brings a wealth of experience on the professional level in writing up scouting reports, game planning, film work and player development.”

