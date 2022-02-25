52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Aces

Aces hire assistant coach from Clippers organization

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
Natalie Nakase is shown Feb. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
Natalie Nakase is shown Feb. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

Aces first-year coach Becky Hammon has hired Natalie Nakase as an assistant coach, the WNBA team announced Thursday.

Nakase, a former UCLA point guard, has spent the past decade in a variety of roles with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers organization, most recently serving as an assistant coach with the team’s G League affiliate, Agua Caliente Clippers.

“I am very excited and honored to join Becky’s staff,” Nakase said in a release. “Becky is our leader of this empowering organization, and I cannot wait to assist her. The Las Vegas Aces embodies talent, hard work and fierce competitors.”

Nakase began coaching abroad after a knee injury ended her playing career. She got her first position in Germany, then worked in Japan before returning to the U.S.

“I’m extremely thrilled to be adding Natalie Nakase to my Aces coaching staff,” Hammon said. “Natalie brings a wealth of experience on the professional level in writing up scouting reports, game planning, film work and player development.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
Groundbreaking Vegas magician The Amazing Johnathan dies at 63
2
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
Police provide details on boy’s body being found in freezer
3
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
4
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
Caesars reports earnings, insists a Strip sale will come
5
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Jon Jones shown head-butting Las Vegas police car in video
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Las Vegas Aces stars join Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports
By / RJ

Las Vegas Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray are two of the first women’s basketball players to be represented by Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group, which also counts LeBron James among its clients.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) dances as she is announced in the starting lineup befor ...
A’ja Wilson excited to lead the Aces into future
By / RJ

Wilson’s two-year contract extension with the Aces ensures they’ll remain WNBA championship contenders, solidifying her as the foundational talent around which the franchise can build.