Aces hire general manager ahead of WNBA draft

Natalie Williams, who has coached at various levels and spent the past six years running her own basketball academy, will become the Aces’ new general manager.

In this Dec. 14, 2000, file photo, gold medalist Natalie Williams displays her Olympic ring at the OC Tanner company in Salt Lake City. Williams' USA basketball team won their gold at the Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

in this Aug. 20, 1999, file photo, Utah Starzz's Natalie Williams (24) drives toward the basket against Phoenix Mercury defenders Kristi Harrower, left, Toni Foster (0) and Jennifer Gillom (22) during the first half at America West Arena in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Jason Wise)

Natalie Williams, who started her playing career with the Utah Starzz, the original iteration of the Aces, and won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, will become the Aces’ new general manager, the team announced Friday.

“I look forward to doing my part to help the Aces put an incredible brand of basketball on the court,” Williams said in a press release.

Since retiring from the WNBA after the 2005 season, Williams has stayed active in the world of women’s basketball. She’s coached at various levels and spent the past six years running her own basketball academy, which includes 16 teams in several age groups. She also lead the Adidas USA Select Team in 2019.

Looking to return to the WNBA, she met Aces president Nikki Fargas and owner Mark Davis at an alumni event. The Utah Starzz moved to San Antonio, before eventually arriving in Las Vegas and rebranding as the Aces.

Williams was originally interested in becoming an assistant coach, but after laying out her vision for the team, Fargas contacted her about becoming the general manager.

Williams replaces Dan Padover, the two-time WNBA Executive of the Year. He left to take the same job with the Atlanta Dream in October 2021.

“We’ve gotten to know her very well over the last year since we launched our alumni initiative and couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Las Vegas as the lead architect of the Aces,” Fargas said.

A two-sport star at UCLA, where she helped guide the Bruins to consecutive NCAA volleyball championships in 1990 and 1991, Williams played seven seasons in the WNBA after spending several years playing in the American Basketball League, winning the 1998 ABL MVP award before the league folded.

Her first stop in the WNBA came with Utah,where she spent four seasons. Williams was named to the All-WNBA first team three times while playing in Salt Lake City. She also helped the Starzz reach their first postseason in 2001.

Williams was traded to the Indiana Fever in 2003, where she played the final three seasons of her WNBA career.

“Natalie is one of the greatest players in the history of our franchise and our league, and has dedicated herself to evaluating and developing the next generation of talent throughout her post-playing career,” Fargas said.

Despite just arriving, Williams will have to catch up quickly. The WNBA draft will be held April 11. The Aces have three selections — No. 11, No. 23 and No. 35.

